Nearly 24 hours after the Russian troops initiated a war against Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin on Thursday attempted to justify his stand, asserting that Moscow had no other choice but to invade Kyiv to ensure Russia’s security, news agency Sputnik reported. According to the media outlet, the statement from Putin came while he was addressing a televised meeting with business representatives. While justifying his actions, Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbass region. "What was happening left us with no choice," he stressed. "We had no other way of proceeding," Putin further added.

During the televised address, President Putin also warned other countries to "stay away" from the ongoing situation and cautioned that "any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to " severe consequences". Notably, the tensions between the two nations further deteriorated drastically after Putin signed a decree to recognize Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. It is pertinent to mention here that Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union and both Donetsk and Luhansk regions "were" an integral part of Kyiv. Though Putin recognised both the disputed regions as independent states, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday affirmed, "Ukraine's internationally recognized borders will remain unchanged".

Despite multiple warnings from the West, Putin has chosen the path of war

Meanwhile, countering Putin's declaration, Zelenskyy argued stating that Moscow's decision translates to its withdrawal from the Minsk agreements. During his address on Monday, Zelenskyy urged President Putin to sort out the ongoing tension peacefully and warned Moscow that Kyiv would go to any extent if his counterpart tries to harm the country. Despite Zelenskyy's multiple requests and the West's warning, Russian troops launched a full-fledged war against Ukraine on Thursday.

'The world will hold Russia accountable': Biden

Minutes after the attack commenced, POTUS Biden issued a statement saying Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," he said in a statement.

"I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance," added the statement. On Thursday, POTUS Biden has also held a closed-door meeting with G7 leaders in order to unite the countries against Russian aggression and to penalise Moscow with heavy sanctions. The meeting was attended virtually by the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

Image: Twitter/@KremlinRussia_E