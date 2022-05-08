Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Says 'Victory Will Be Ours' Ahead Of Victory Day Celebrations

As Victory Day, which falls on May 9, is just around the corner, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised that "as in 1945, victory will be ours" and expressed his gratitude to former Soviet republics. He stated that today, their soldiers just like their forefathers, are fighting side by side to rescue their native land from the Nazis. He further said that they are confident that victory will be theirs, just as it was in 1945. Russia's attack on Ukraine, which began on February 24, has been characterized by Putin as a "special operation" to "demilitarize" and "de-nazify" its neighbour. Putin refers to his opponent in Ukraine as "Nazis."

Putin further stated that it is their collective obligation to prevent the resurgence of Nazism, which caused so much sorrow to people in various nations. He also referred to civilians who defeated Nazism at the expense of numerous sacrifices during World War II. He continued by stating that unfortunately, Nazism is rearing its head once more, and claimed that fascism has taken hold in Ukraine, posing a threat to Russia and the Russian-speaking population in the country's east in the Donbass region. Moscow desires to liberate the Donbass region, according to media reports.

Putin wishes for peace and justice for all Ukrainians

The Russian President also stated that their responsibility is to hold back the ideological heirs of those who were defeated in World War II, which Moscow refers to as "the great patriotic war."

He also expressed his wish for peace and justice for all Ukrainians. A massive military parade will be held in Moscow on Monday to celebrate Victory Day, marking Germany's unconditional surrender in WW II. The Russian government claims that its "special military operation" in Ukraine is going as planned.

Putin believes he cannot afford to lose: CIA director

Meanwhile, CIA Director William Burns stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes he cannot afford to lose the war in Ukraine and is "doubling down" on the conflict. He further stated that despite Russia having struggled to progress in the Donbass region, Putin has not changed his mind and his objectives remain the same.

The CIA director also stated that Putin will try to rally Russians by combining previous Soviet greatness and sacrifices with a current appeal to fight a "neo-Nazi" regime in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)