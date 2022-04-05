Russia-Ukraine War: Putin 'will Lose War Against Free World', Asserts Former Ukrainian PM

As the Russia-Ukraine war stepped into day 40, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk on Monday said that he believed Russia "will lose this war". Speaking to CNN, Yatsenyuk remarked that Russian President Vladimir Putin's war "is against the free world", and he currently appears to be acting free of "any recourse". He also called for a joint investigative group in order to bring Putin to justice.

“I still believe that Putin will lose this war … This is the war against the free world. This is the war against actually every human being. This is the war against freedom,” ex-Ukraine PM Arseniy Yatsenyuk said.

The former PM of Ukraine also reckoned that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is the "most-dramatic event" since World War II. Joining the global calls, Yatsenyuk accused Putin of committing war crimes in Ukraine. “This is not just a disaster. Everything that Putin and his cronies and his soldiers so-called did to Ukrainian people, this is war crimes and crimes against humanity,” he said.

'How to bring Putin to justice', Yatsenyuk explains

Noting the growing atrocities in the aftermath of the ongoing war, Yatsenyuk said the "ultimate question is what happens to Putin and his troops" once the conflict gets end. "How to bring to justice personally Putin and every single commander in the chain, and every soldier who committed these atrocities against the Ukrainian people," he explained. He also predicted that Putin's reign will eventually come to an end "in failure." He concluded by calling for an immediate launch of a joint probe against Putin's aggressive actions in Ukraine, adding that he believed it will ensure the Kremlin head be pushed "behind the bars."

Kosovo PM claims Putin 'definitely' committing war crimes

As retreating Russian troops from the western towns of Bucha and Borodyanka caused several casualties in Ukraine, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Monday claimed that Russia is "definitely" committing war crimes in Ukraine. Speaking to CNN, the PM said, "These horrible crimes that we all see happening in Eastern Ukraine are definitely war crimes, and it is up to investigators to also prove crimes against humanity and genocide." Calling for an international tribunal against Putin, Kurti claimed that he believed the Kremlin had been ordering "all of this war machinery into these crimes against unarmed civilians." Meanwhile, Kosovo is bolstering its defence budget and military capabilities keeping an eye on probable Russian interference or "spillover conflict" in the Western Balkans.

(Image: @Arseniy Yatsenyuk/Twitter/AP)