Russia-Ukraine War: Putin's Close Ally Accuses US Of Stoking Russophobia

In a key development on Thursday, Dmitry Medvedev, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies, stated that Russia has the strength to put 'enemies' led by the United States in their place and Moscow will foil the West’s Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart, reported The Guardian. He stated that the US had stoked the 'disgusting' Russophobia to reduce Moscow's power. Medvedev said, "It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place."

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin blasted pro-Western Russians, calling them “national traitors” during a televised address. “The West will try to rely on the so-called fifth column, on national traitors, on those who earn money here with us but live there. And I mean ‘live there’ not even in the geographical sense of the word, but according to their thoughts, their slavish consciousness,” Putin said. These people "cannot live without oysters and gender freedom," he added.

In a rambling speech, Putin went on to target the Russians who are opposing the ongoing war in Ukraine. He said that Russians "will always be able to distinguish true patriots from traitors and will simply spit them out like a gnat that accidentally flew into their mouths." Russian President further said, "And there is only one goal, I have already spoken about it — the destruction of Russia."

Putin continued: "I am convinced that such a natural and necessary self-purification of society will only strengthen our country."

Biden calls Putin 'war criminal' 1st time, Kremlin lambasts US

Earlier, while announcing the military aid for war-torn Ukraine, United States President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" for the first time since the onset of the ongoing war in February 24. It is pertinent to note that in the past, the White House had avoided using the phrase “war criminal,” citing an ongoing investigation into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Irked by Washington's remarks, Kremlin spokesperson lambasted US President Joe Biden for calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal'. According to TASS, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the 'war criminal' comments made by the US were “unacceptable” and “unforgivable rhetoric". Earlier, while speaking to reporters, Biden had said about Putin, "I think he is a war criminal."

Meanwhile, as the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 22nd day, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday reiterated that “Russia must stop this war now”. Noting that over three million people have been forced to flee conflict-torn Ukraine, the UN chief said that Ukrainians “desperately need peace” and added that the people across the globe are also demanding peace. UN chief’s remarks came after UN Refugee Agency said that three million refugees have fled Ukraine and more than two million are displaced inside the nation.

Image: AP