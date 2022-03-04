Russia-Ukraine War: Queen Elizabeth II Makes Donation To Aid Ukrainian Refugees

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has lasted for over a week now and the entire world has been praying for the conflict to end soon. Over a million Ukrainians have fled their homeland to stay safe while the Russian troops' attacks are escalating with every passing day. Many companies and celebrities are coming forward to aid the Ukrainian refugees, seeking shelter in neighbouring countries. Amid the deepening crisis, British Queen Elizabeth II also made a generous donation for the Ukrainian refugees.

As per a report by Entertainment Tonight, a Buckingham Palace source told Entertainment Tonight about Queen Elizabeth II's generous donation. The Queen donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian appeal. As per the source, the donation was unusual for the queen as she chooses to stay neutral when it comes to politics.

The Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian appeal also took to their official Twitter handle to thank the Queen for her donation. "Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal," the tweet read. Several netizens were thrilled to see the tweet as they mentioned they thought the British royals were not political.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge's statement on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Earlier, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate also released an official statement in the support of Ukraine. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Duke and the Duchess wrote about their meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in October 2020.

They wrote, "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C."

Prince William and Kate's statement came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle addressed the Russia-Ukraine war and extended support to the war-hit country. Their spokesperson released an official statement through their official Archwell website. the statement began with "WE STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE," written in bold.

The statement further read, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archwell stand with the people of Ukraine against the breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."

Image: AP