Russia-Ukraine War: Relatives Of Ukrainian Soldiers Stranded In Azovstal Seek China's Help

As there are still a large number of Ukrainian soldiers stranded in the Azovstal steel plant, the relatives of the soldiers have asked China for help, writing to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, requesting him to assist in the extraction of the soldiers from the Azovstal steel plant.

The relatives emphasised that they have previously spoken to the presidents of all countries, with China likely being the only one to whom they have yet to speak with. Anna Ivleeva, the wife of a Ukrainian soldier stuck in Azovstal indicated that Xi may meet with Putin and as a result, they respectfully urge him to talk about this situation to Putin, according to Interfax.

Natalya Zaritskaya, who is the wife of another Ukrainian soldier stationed at Azovstal, expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation. She stated that after all of the conversations, there is one more person on the planet whom Putin will find tough to refuse and that is Xi Jinping and that they believe that a powerful and noble China is capable of making judgments in the name of what is right, in the name of values, because it guards these values, according to media reports. She further said that they appeal to China's leader, Xi Jinping, to join the rescue of Mariupol's defenders

Ukrainian personnel lack sufficient medical treatment, water and food supplies

Stavr Vishnyak, the father of a soldier noted that Ukrainian personnel are constantly attacked by Russian forces and that they are without sufficient medical treatment, medicines and water and food supplies. Vishnyak further said that the parents, families, and friends of the fighters want the entire world community to carry out the extraction procedure. He recounted how relatives of Ukrainian military soldiers appealed to all international leaders for assistance in expediting the extraction process.

Vishnyak further said that the only person they can still turn to is Xi Jinping and that they request that the President of China take all necessary steps to ensure and carry out the extraction procedure, to act as a mediator. He also said that China and Russia have strong economic and political relations and that the Chinese president has personal influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin.

