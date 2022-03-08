Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Delivers 430 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To People Of Ukraine

Russia has delivered 430 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to its Twitter handle to announce that the Ministry of Emergency Situations had delivered humanitarian aid on Tuesday, March 8. According to the ministry, the cargo included food, essentials, clothes and household chemicals. The development comes as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues for the 13th day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in the Donbass region on February 24.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a video that shows officials carrying the materials in the aircraft. The video then goes on to show Russian vehicles on their way to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainians. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations press service told TASS that 220 tonnes of humanitarian aid were delivered to the people in Donbass and 90 tonnes of shipment was provided to residents in Crimea, Kakhovka, and Kherson. Moreover, 121 tonnes of humanitarian aid was given to people in Belgorod, Liptsy and Kharkiv regions.

Earlier on March 3, Russian troops delivered more than 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the residents of Ukraine's Belgorod region, as per a TASS report. The Russian Defence Ministry informed that they had delivered a shipment of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian settlements near the Russia-Ukraine border in Kharkiv. The ministry added that the relief material was also delivered to Volchansk and Cossack Lopan in the Belgorod region on the request of local residents. The shipment included food products like cereals, canned meat and fish, confectionery and bakery products, sweets, and bottled drinking water.

The Ukrainian General Staff in the post on Facebook said that Russia continues with their military action against Ukraine with the support of aircraft and the use of high precision weapons. It informed that the Russian soldiers were making efforts to capture Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mariupol, Mykolaiv and were moving towards the borders of Luhansk and Donetsk. Moreover, the Ukrainian General Staff claimed that Russia's attempt in Troiiske was unsuccessful as they continue to make efforts to capture Mariupol. On March 8, the Russian administration declared a ceasefire to provide a humanitarian corridor to civilians in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol. Meanwhile, the third round of talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine took place on March 7.

