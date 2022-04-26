Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's FM Lavrov & UN Chief Guterres Meet In Moscow

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Moscow on Tuesday, April 26. The two discussed ways to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war. Ahead of the crucial meeting between the UN chief and Putin, Lavrov told at a press briefing that the UN is “extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution”.

From today's briefing: Secretary-General @antonioguterres will visit Moscow, where, on Tuesday, 26 April, he will have a working meeting and lunch with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and will be received by President Vladimir Putin.https://t.co/Sdkj8ljAht — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) April 22, 2022

Lavrov went on to add Ukraine has “become a catalyst for a great number of problems” not mentioning the details of the threat but, labelling the country as a bed of hostilities for the entire European and Atlantic regions. The Russian foreign minister also emphasised on the multilateralism and the functions of the United Nations to Forster global peace. “These principles of true multilateralism have for a number of years been flouted by the West that has undertook the tactics of instilling into the world arena the unilateral world order for it to stay for good,” said Lavrov on Tuesday via a translator. Meanwhile UN Chief Guterres stressed that the global body was, in fact, “very committed multilateralist based on the values of the UN Charter and international law.”

UN chief to speak to President Vladimir Putin

Guterres who is in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin will attempt to broker ceasefire and reach a truce in Ukraine. A spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres informed that Guterres will focus on “what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently.” Guterres will also travel to Ukraine next week, and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 28 April. He will also meet with UN staff on the ground to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. UN’s chief Guterres had written separate letters to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, requesting to meet with them and hold talks on the ongoing war, to which the leaders had agreed. Both Putin and Lavrov are meeting with Guterres on the same day. Guterres had also announced a four-day humanitarian pause in Ukraine ahead of his crucial visit.