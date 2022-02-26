Russia-Ukraine War: Stranded Indian Students Advised To Carry National Flag On Vehicles

As India continues to work on the safe evacuation of all its nationals, the Centre has advised Indian students stranded in Ukraine to carry the national flag on their vehicles for safety. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy revealed that PM Modi had spoken to the heads of countries bordering Ukraine and the nations had assured that Indians would be allowed entry without a problem. Reddy advised that students who were travelling by road to the borders of Ukraine should display the Indian flag prominently on the vehicles.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Ministers and heads of the countries surrounding Ukraine. So if Indian travelling on buses, cars or two-wheelers, reach the border of Ukraine to get into another country, the Indian government has made sure that they are allowed entry without any problem. For the people who are reaching the border of Ukraine into Romania, the Indian government had taken measures to bring students from there for free of cost.”

“We have asked the students who are travelling on bikes, cars and buses to display the Indian flag prominently on the vehicles. People who are not carrying pictures of flags have been sent flags through social media. Russia has promised that it will not take any action against Indian students. We have asked them to reach the Ukraine border carrying the Indian Flags,” said the Union Minister.

MEA working on safe return of Indians

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Thursday informed that EAM S Jaishankar will get in touch with Foreign ministers of Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for the evacuation of Indians. The MEA control room in Delhi is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine. India's Embassy in Ukraine has also issued an advisory for all Indian Nationals asking them to maintain calm and remain safe in homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit."

"All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries," the advisory read.

Following the airspace closure in Ukraine, MEA has decided to activate alternate evacuation routes. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals from Ukraine has taken off from Romania and will reach Mumbai at 8 PM.

(With agency inputs)