Russia-Ukraine War: Tamil Nadu Youth Joins Ukrainian Forces In Fight Against Russia

Even as the situation on the ground remains tense in Ukraine, a 21-year-old student, Sainikesh Ravichandran, from Tamil Nadu, has taken up arms to join in Ukraine's fight against Russia. Having earlier applied for the Indian Army, he now joins the Ukrainian Paramilitary forces to be one among the many brave soldiers fighting the battle.

A student of the National Aerospace University in Kharkiv, Sainikesh Ravichandran, a 21-year-old from Subramaniyampalayam, located near Thudiyalur in Coimbatore was all set to graduate in July 2022. But little did his parents know, amidst this battle raging between Russia and Ukraine, they would lose communication with their son, only for him to get back to them informing them of his decision to help join the Ukrainian Paramilitary forces in the fight against Russia.

Always dreaming of joining the Indian Army from a young age, the 21-year old had also applied for the same not once but twice but was rejected both times due to his height. After his attempt to be part of the army failed, he joined a course at the National Aerospace University in Kharkiv in 2018. Embassy officials and people from Intel had recently visited his house and his parents to speak with them informing them of his decision to join.

Sainikhesh is now fighting alongside many others in the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit, said officials who had visited his house to inform his parents about his decision to join the army.

