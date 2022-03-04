Russia-Ukraine War: Tim Allen Expresses Anger At 'coward Putin Ghouls' Attacking Ukraine

It has been nine days since Russian President Vladimir Putin waged war on neighbour, Ukraine in a bid to overthrow President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government in Kyiv. With the ongoing crisis, several Hollywood celebrities have been sharing their message of solidarity with the people while expressing their views on the same. American actor and comedian Tim Allen recently addressed the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine and revealed how he is ‘full of disgust.’

The actor joins the league of other stars like Madonna, Mila Kunis, Sean Penn, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Ashton Kutcher, and more who have been strongly voiced their solidarity with Ukrainians and have extended full support to the people of Ukraine. Allen took to Twitter and penned his sympathies with the people while venting out his anger on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Actor Tim Allen fumes at Russia's military operation in Ukraine

Condemning Russia's military aggression, Allen wrote, "My mind and body are full of anger and disgust at the coward Putin ghouls that have attacked a sovereign country. This is the definition of wrong. My head, heart, and soul pray for the people of Ukraine." He concluded his tweet by adding, "F-Putin".

My mind and body are full of anger and disgust at the coward putin ghouls that have attacked a sovereign country. This is the definition of wrong. My head, heart and soul pray for the people of Ukraine.

F-putin — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 3, 2022

Apart from this, the actor had earlier addressed the devastation overseas in a tweet on February 25. He had then sent his prayers to the people affected and wrote, “Appeasement is the policy of feeding your friends to a crocodile, one at a time, in hopes that the crocodile will eat you last. - Franklin D. Roosevelt Pray if you will for all those attacked today by the Russians (sic).”

"Appeasement" is the policy of feeding your friends to a crocodile, one at a time, in hopes that the crocodile will eat you last. - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Pray if you will for all those attacked today by the Russians. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, amid the worsening situation between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, March 4, urged world leaders to stop Russia "before this becomes a nuclear disaster" in a Facebook post.

Russia Ukraine war enters 9th day

On the 9th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, major destruction was reported; the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, which is Europe's largest of its kind and provides for 25% of Ukraine's power generation, caught fire as a result of Russian shelling.

Shelling and smoke rose to near a building at the facility. The nuclear watchdog IAEA, on the other hand, said that no change in radiation levels has been reported.

(Image: AP)