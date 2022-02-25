Russia-Ukraine War: UK Estimates 450 Russian Soldiers Killed In Battle With Kyiv

In the wake of day-old Russia-led attacks on Ukraine and heavy bombings in the capital city of Kyiv, the United Kingdom Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has estimated that 450 Russian Army soldiers have been killed so far.

The rough tally comes to the fore as Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister has said that Vladimir Putin's army entered Kyiv's northern parts, an hour after air raid sirens went off in the capital city. Also, the Minister has mentioned that the Russian forces are donned in Ukrainian Army uniforms and were able to snatch their military vehicles too.

The UK Defence Secretary has said, 'Russia has not taken any of its major objectives' and is 'behind its hoped-for timetable'.

On the other hand, the Kremlin has claimed to have destroyed 118 Ukrainian military infrastructure sites while its paratroopers have taken control of the Chernobyl power plant. The invasion continues as Russia declared war on Thursday, causing havoc across the NATO-inclined European country. Russia termed the first day of invading Ukraine as 'successful one'.

Russia-Ukraine war

While the Kremlin has claimed the explosion of over 83 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 airbases, Ukraine claimed more than 60 Russian battalion tactical groups have been destroyed - the equivalent of around 30,000 to 60,000 troops. The visuals accessed by Republic TV show massive air bombings and destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure during the wee hours of Friday while firefighters and tankers strolled the avenues of Ukraine's provinces.

Local media houses reported that the Russian military has deployed an S-400 air defence system in Southern Belarus along with Su-35S fighters while Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces launched a missile strike at the Primorsky Pasad border unit located in the Zaporizhia region. Reports further suggest that Ukraine Border Guards Service personnel were killed in the attacks while others were gravely injured.

Amid missile attacks and airstrikes in Kyiv, defence experts have commented that Russian strategic bombers are in the air over Kyiv while a large Russian military associate is headed from occupied Sumy to the capital city. Visuals have emerged of Russian Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters over Kyiv's water reservoir on Thursday night. Also, Russian Buk AD systems were spotted in Kherson as the invasion of Ukraine continued.