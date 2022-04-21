Russia-Ukraine War: UK Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Moscow; Targets Generals, Defence Firms

In response to Moscow's military offensive against Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday, 21 April, announced fresh sanctions against Russian entities including military officials. The UK government in the latest sanctions have targeted army generals who they stressed "committed atrocities in Ukraine", and individuals and businesses supporting Russian armed forces.

In the latest round, the UK government has imposed sanctions against Lt Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov, a Commanding Officer in the Russian army. The UK government accused Lt Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov of being involved in the "Bucha massacre." Furthermore, the UK government announced sanctions against Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, Commander of Airborne Forces, Major General Valery Flyustikov, Commander of Special Operations Forces and Colonel-General Nikolay Bogdanovsky, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

According to the statement released by the UK government, Britain has also announced sanctions against Oleg Belozyorov, the CEO and Chairman of the vital logistics company Russian Railways and Ilya Kiva, the expelled Ukrainian Member of Parliament who has publicly supported Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

NEWS: Today I announce new sanctions on those with Ukrainian blood on their hands including the commander of the unit which occupied Bucha and other individuals and businesses supporting Putin’s military.



We are relentless in support of Ukraine.https://t.co/kUMdnKjJ5D — Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 21, 2022

UK announces sanctions against GTLK, Military Industrial Company

Others targeted in the fresh wave of sanctions include the First Deputy Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia Sergei Borisovich Korolyov, Kalashnikov Concern, a Russian developer and manufacturer of army Russian equipment. In addition, sanctions have been imposed against Arzamas Machine-Building Plant, Military Industrial Company and Russia's leasing company GTLK and Anzhelika Khan, wife of UK-sanctioned oligarch German Khan. The people who have been targeted in the latest sanctions have been hit by a travel ban and asset freeze.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in the statement, announced that Britain continues to support Ukraine and will continue to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime accountable. She accused Russian armed forces of "deliberately" targeting hospitals, schools as well as transport hubs in Mariupol and cited Chechnya and Syria. It is pertinent to mention here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK and its allies have been announcing sanctions against Russia and offering military as well as monetary aid to Ukraine. The war between the two nations has led to deaths and destruction in the war-torn nation. According to UNHCR, more than 4.9 million people have fled their homes and moved to neighbouring countries.

"The UK is unyielding in our support for Ukraine and in holding Putin and his regime to account. Today’s new wave of sanctions hits the generals and defence companies that have blood on their hands," Liz Truss said in the statement.

(Image: AP)