Russia-Ukraine War: UK PM Seeks To Purchase Anti-ship Weapons For Kyiv's Combat In Odesa

The United Kingdom, since the inception of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, has voiced support for the war-hit nation, while the world has been speculating about Russian withdrawal vows in Turkey, Britain was clear that Vladimir Putin would try to “twist the knife”. In the latest aid to Kyiv, UK PM Boris Johnson is pushing to arm Ukraine with more weapons and anti-ship missiles to combat Russia.

PM Johnson has reportedly told his Ministers he is seeking to supply weapons to prevent Putin's forces from advancing on Odesa as anti-tank missiles from the UK have been utilised to hamper Putin's goals in Kyiv. These weapons include NLAWs (next-generation light anti-tank weapons).

UK seeks to supply more weaponry to Ukraine

On March 30, UK PM Boris Johnson said in the British parliament that he would send dangerous weaponry that will counter Russia’s threatening behaviour and traditional warfare act of capturing territories and will give Ukrainians have the means to continue to protect their citizens and land. Johnson also announced a major new defence ‘package of support’ for Ukraine at the NATO and G7 leaders’ meetings.

The UK will also dispatch 6,000 new defensive missiles and £25 million for Ukraine’s armed forces. Leaders in Brussels had also discussed the longer-term military, diplomatic and humanitarian support for Ukraine to strengthen its Army’s resolve against Russia. UK's Admiral Sir Tony Radakin chief of defence staff told the British parliament that Russia has resorted to the traditional on-ground combat roles against Ukraine's forces. Ukraine's Army, he said, has been holding ground and putting up a fierce resistance against the invading troops. The UK now plans to more than double the defensive lethal aid provided to date to an estimated more than 10,000 missiles. It will also expand the £400 million humanitarian and economic aid pledged previously.

The military assistance by the UK and the allies to the Ukrainian armed forces has been a key part of their overall approach to helping the country retain its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US became the first Ukrainian ally in 2018 to provide major defensive lethal weaponry to Kyiv under the Trump administration.

Since Russia’s invasion on February 24, the UK has supplied more than 10,000 missiles, including 4,200 NLAWs to Ukraine’s forces.