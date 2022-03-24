Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: UK Trained Ukrainian Soldiers For 4 Years, Russian Media Claims

According to a document, cited by Russian media, British servicemen trained Ukrainian fighters, serving in the Donbass region, with gun training.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
UK

Image: PTI/AP


Apart from providing ammunition to Ukraine, the United Kingdom (UK) has also reportedly been imparting training to Ukrainian soldiers. According to Russian news agency Sputnik, UK servicemen trained the Ukrainian defence forces for four years. According to a document, cited by Sputnik, the British servicemen trained Ukrainian fighters, serving in the Donbass region, with gun training.    

According to a certificate, a Ukrainian serviceman, Borys Kazarian, signed up for a Junior Sergeant training course from British instructors. The course was divided into four modules: "weapons training," "navigation," "medical training," and "pairs movement."

British instructors trained Ukrainian soldiers for four years

The training was conducted from 17 October 2018 to 2 November 2018, around the time, preparations for the elections of heads of republics and lawmakers (which took place on 11 November 2018) were underway in the DPR and LPR regions, as per the certificate signed by Col. M. Evans of the UK Royal Tank Regiment.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: UK claims West prepared to mount pressure on Putin amidst sanctions

The UK is also providing military supplies to Ukraine. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 23, announced a consignment of 6,000 missiles and additional military supplies to be delivered to Ukraine. “The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight,” said Johnson.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: UK says Moscow to increase 'violent & coercive measures' against Kyiv

The UK's head of military Tony Radakin has recently stated that it would be "illegal and unhelpful" for the military of the United Kingdom to go and fight in Ukraine against Russia. His comments can be taken in the light of the appeal of British Foreign secretary Liz Truss, that she is ready to support anyone who can volunteer and accept the appeal for foreign fighters to come to Ukraine and fight alongside the Ukrainian armed forces in response to the appeal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

READ | UK to provide 6,000 defensive missiles, £25 million funds to Ukraine amid war with Russia

Zelenskyy had urged foreign nationals to contact Ukrainian embassies in their respective countries if they would like to join the Ukrainian armed forces to fight against Russia. Britons have participated in the Ukrainian fight in the Donbass region since 2014. The fighters from Australia, Europe, the US has joined too. In the aftermath of the Ukrainian aggression against Donbass, a total of 10,000 people have died and 1.6 million people have been displaced, as per a United Nations report.     

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: From US & UK response to NATO summit, key developments on day 29

(Image: PTI/AP)

READ | UK to allot USD 5.4 million funding 'to tackle disinformation' in Russia, Ukraine amid war

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: UK, Ukraine, Donetsk
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND