Apart from providing ammunition to Ukraine, the United Kingdom (UK) has also reportedly been imparting training to Ukrainian soldiers. According to Russian news agency Sputnik, UK servicemen trained the Ukrainian defence forces for four years. According to a document, cited by Sputnik, the British servicemen trained Ukrainian fighters, serving in the Donbass region, with gun training.

According to a certificate, a Ukrainian serviceman, Borys Kazarian, signed up for a Junior Sergeant training course from British instructors. The course was divided into four modules: "weapons training," "navigation," "medical training," and "pairs movement."

The training was conducted from 17 October 2018 to 2 November 2018, around the time, preparations for the elections of heads of republics and lawmakers (which took place on 11 November 2018) were underway in the DPR and LPR regions, as per the certificate signed by Col. M. Evans of the UK Royal Tank Regiment.

The UK is also providing military supplies to Ukraine. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 23, announced a consignment of 6,000 missiles and additional military supplies to be delivered to Ukraine. “The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight,” said Johnson.

The UK's head of military Tony Radakin has recently stated that it would be "illegal and unhelpful" for the military of the United Kingdom to go and fight in Ukraine against Russia. His comments can be taken in the light of the appeal of British Foreign secretary Liz Truss, that she is ready to support anyone who can volunteer and accept the appeal for foreign fighters to come to Ukraine and fight alongside the Ukrainian armed forces in response to the appeal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelenskyy had urged foreign nationals to contact Ukrainian embassies in their respective countries if they would like to join the Ukrainian armed forces to fight against Russia. Britons have participated in the Ukrainian fight in the Donbass region since 2014. The fighters from Australia, Europe, the US has joined too. In the aftermath of the Ukrainian aggression against Donbass, a total of 10,000 people have died and 1.6 million people have been displaced, as per a United Nations report.

(Image: PTI/AP)