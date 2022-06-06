Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Claims Russia Considering Specially-abled People 'fit' For War

Ukraine has claimed that Russia has been considering specially-abled people as suitable for war. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has claimed that a mother of the Russian soldier in an audio interception has informed her son that Russia has recognised people with physical challenges fit for war in Ukraine, Ukrinform reported. She informed her son that the news is being spread among relatives of the military deployed in Ukraine.

The mother of a Russian soldier informed her son that 20% of the survivors of the 15th brigade remained completely missing, Ukrinform reported. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine in the Telegram post said that only 100 people were left in 31st brigade.

She questioned her son why the rotation planned for May 23 did not take place. The mother of the Russian soldier told her son that she was hearing from her acquaintances that Russian officers were surrendering their troops.

"People were not recruited. Disabled people were told on the 13th - they are all fit. They set them all in the location of the unit," the he Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine in a Telegram post quoted the mother of Russian soldier as saying in the intercepted audio.

Fierce fighting continues in Severodonetsk: Luhansk Governor

According to AP, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said that the combat situation in Severodonetsk is "quite dynamic”. He stressed that fierce fighting continues in Severodonetsk and added that Ukrainian forces continue to carry out a counteroffensive. He said that the Ukrainian forces were defending the position in the industrial zone on the outskirts of the city. He accused Russian forces of conducting intensive bombardment near Lysychansk.

As the Moscow-Kyiv war continues for more than 100 days, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that around 31,250 Russian soldiers have been killed since Russia's offensive started on February 24. Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has announced that Russia has lost 1386 tanks, 2395 vehicles and fuel tanks, and 13 ships or boats.

In addition, the Russian armed forces have lost 207 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 3400 combat armoured machines as well as 690 artillery systems. According to Ukraine, Russia has lost 125 cruise missiles, 53 special equipment, 96 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 211aircraft, 176 helicopters as well as 551 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Image: AP

(With AP inputs)