Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine President Zelensky To Address Israeli Parliament Via Zoom Call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who sought to give an address to the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, will now address the legislators through a Zoom call, Times of Israel (TOI) reported. According to the media reports, Zelenskyy was earlier sought to address the Parliament virtually but was reportedly denied, citing renovation of the Parliament building.

Earlier, some local media outlets also reported that Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy denied the request and offered Zelenskyy to hold a Zoom call. Subsequently, the report said Zelenskyy's office denied the "compromised" demand from the Israeli side.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, refuting all the media reports, Levy confirmed that the Ukrainian President agreed to address the Knesset through a Zoom call. According to a report by TOI, Levy said that he spoke with Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk to reiterate his invitation to Zelensky to address members of the Knesset.

Korniychuk and Levy have agreed to schedule a date for Zelensky’s address in the coming days, local Israeli media reported quoting the statement released by the speaker.

"The ambassador thanked Speaker Levy for his welcoming response to his letter and for publicly clarifying and refuting the false information published in the press, that allegedly argued that the speaker refused President Zelensky’s request to address members of the Knesset," TOI quoted the official statement as saying.

Israel takes neutral stance in Russia-Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning that the Ukrainian President has given similar speeches to lawmakers in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Canada in which he sought support to counter Russian aggression. Notably, the relations between Ukraine and Israel turn bitter as the latter attempts to walk a tightrope between Kyiv and Moscow at a time when Ukraine needs urgent help.

On multiple occasions, Israel has taken a neutral stance over the ongoing conflict. However, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-fledged war against Kyiv, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered to mediate talks between Moscow and Kyiv as he shares good relations with both the countries along with the West. Though Zelenskyy appreciated the Israeli PM's initiative, Moscow had not shown any interest in the mediation.

Image: AP