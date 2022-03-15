Russia Ukraine War: Ukraine Says Russia Lost Roughly 150 Personnel In Quest Of Mariupol

The Defence Ministry of Ukraine has announced that in order to capture Mariupol, which is a port city in Ukraine, the Russian forces have suffered a total loss of 150 personnel. It further stated that Russia also lost 2 tanks, 7 BMPs and 1 BTR and after the setbacks, the occupants halted their offensive measures and stepped down. It also suggests that the battalion tactical groups from the 336th separate marine brigade and the 11th separate paratroopers were also involved in the casualties and that there are no signs of marine paratrooper operations being planned in the Black Sea and Azov operating zones.

The Ministry also stated that the opponent's morale and psychological state remain poor, resulting in the Russian Armed Forces' refusal to obey commands. It said that the recruited citizens from seized territory in particular sections of the Luhansk region are being ordered to replace active parts of Russian occupation soldiers engaged in military operations in Ukraine.

'Enemy continues to attack crucial infrastructure targets'

It also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are facing catastrophic blows on troop groupings and that the enemy continues to attack crucial infrastructure targets with missile bombs. The Ministry claimed that to treat wounded personnel, the Russian forces employ a network of health institutions throughout Ukraine's temporarily seized territory and tankers utilise civilian infrastructure to install weapons, and military equipment.

In the meanwhile, the occupiers are battling with certain forces in the areas of Borova, Ternove, Novokrasnyanka, Luhanske, Horlivka, Panteleimonivka, Mykilske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Kamyanske in the Donetsk and Tavriya regions, according to the Ministry. During the battle in Avdiivka in the region of Kamyanka, the occupiers suffered substantial losses and were forced to leave but they continue to try to surround Sumy and conduct hostiles in areas of Svatove, Izyum, Hrushevakha, Petrivske, Husarivka, Balakliya, Lyman, Malynivka, Kochetok, Bezruky, Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Tarashivka, Nedrygailiv, Romny, Talalaivka.

The Ministry further stated the Russian forces are also battling in the Poliske, Kropyvnya, Zakharivka, Olyva, Sloboda, Kukharska, Zhovtneve, Ozershchyna, Lypivka, Kopyliv, Motyzhyn, Buzova, Horenychi, Bucha, and Demydiv settlements in the Polissya area, while they are fighting in the areas of Lyubech, Slavutych, Kovryta, Zolotynka, Mena, Branytsia, Kalita, Bogdanivka, Lukash, Romny, and Nedrigailiv in the northern direction.

Image: AP