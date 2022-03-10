Russia Ukraine War: Ukrainian Armed Forces Kill Russian Tank Commander Andrei Zakharov

Colonel Andrei Zakharov, commander of a Russian tank regiment, was killed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Brovary area of Kyiv region on March 10, according to media reports. it is worth noting that in 2016, he was awarded the Order of Courage by Vladimir Putin, according to Ukrainian media.

Ukrainian military have shot down four Russian Su-25 jets, according to local media, as the Russia Ukraine war enters its 15th day. Between March 8 and March 9, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed four Russian Su-25 aircraft, two helicopters, and two cruise missiles in Kyiv and the Joint Force Operation zones, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Furthermore, according to the most recent figures from Ukraine, Russia has lost 56 planes and 82 helicopters.

Furthermore, on the 15th day of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Russian military strikes were carried out in Zhytomyr and Mariupol at numerous locations. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's president, has said that his country will no longer pursue NATO membership, which has been a cause of contention between Kyiv and Moscow. On the other side, Zelenskyy has expressed his wish for Ukraine to join the European Union and has called the EU's 27 countries to exert coordinated pressure on Russia.

Dmytro Kuleba met with his Russian counterpart in Turkey

Meanwhile, in Antalya, Turkey, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. He stated that conversations with Lavrov were difficult and that no progress had been achieved on the ceasefire. Ukraine has no intention of complying with Russia's demands, he continued. Furthermore, Kuleba has warned that NATO will not be able to protect Ukraine's security in the event of a Russian invasion.

