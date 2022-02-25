Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian FM Says Attack On Kindergarten & Orphanage 'war Crimes'

With tragic images floating in from war wrecked Ukraine, describing mass-scale destruction of buildings and residential areas as Russia bombarded the conflicting nation with missiles and artillery, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the second day of the ravaging Moscow-Kyiv war, informed that among innocent civilians were children in a kindergarten and an orphanage who suffered the wrath of the enclosing Russian federation.

Describing the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Kuleba informed that during Moscow’s intensified invasion in Kyiv, attacks on a kindergarten and an orphanage were reported. He further went on to call it a ‘war crime’ a ‘violation of the Rome statute.’

Ukraine's Foreign Minister claims Russia will be made to hold responsibility for 'War Crimes'

The Rome Statute Treaty was formed by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. The treaty establishes four primary international crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and aggression.

Further, Kuleba mentioned that they are collecting such shreds of evidence and information on the ground to drag Moscow to Hague. Kuleba referred to Hague, a city in the Netherlands, which is well-known for housing the International Court of Justice and the Permanent Court of Arbitration of the United Nations.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister further claimed that Kremlin leaders will be made answerable for their offensive against Ukraine.

“Today’s Russian attacks on a kindergarten and an orphanage are war crimes and violations of the Rome Statute. Together with the General Prosecutor’s Office, we are collecting this and other facts, which we will immediately send to the Hague. Responsibility is inevitable,” Kuleba tweeted.

Today’s Russian attacks on a kindergarten and an orphanage are war crimes and violations of the Rome Statute. Together with the General Prosecutor’s Office we are collecting this and other facts, which we will immediately send to the Hague. Responsibility is inevitable. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 25, 2022

Earlier in the day, he had informed that Russia had unleashed horrific airstrikes on the Ukrainian Capital. He had likened the attack to the 1941 war by Nazi Germany.

“Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. The last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhere,” Kuleba had tweeted.

Putin ready to holds talks with Kyiv to deescalate the war

Meanwhile, an attempt to resolve the conflict by holding talks is on the card, as Kremlin has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to hold talks with Kyiv. Since Friday morning, Moscow has stepped up its ante to invade Kyiv, while Ukraine is putting all its strength to wipe Russian militia out of its capital. After seizing control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant which is just a few Kilometres away from the Ukrainian capital, the Russian federation has marched into the boundaries of Kyiv to take over Ukraine. Not just this, Zelensky’s nation has been fighting Russia from all sides, as Vladimir Putin is thrusting his forces in the eastern Donbas region, as well as Southern Odyssey. More so, it is being claimed that Russia has captured two villages in Luhansk.



Image: AP