Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Moscow's Plane In Zolotonosha Amid Attack

With Russia intensifying its violent conquest of Ukraine on day two of unabated warfare, the Ukrainian forces are bravely confronting their invasion of their motherland. In the latest update from the battleground, the Ukrainian military had shot down a Russian military aircraft hovering in the Zolotonosha district of the Cherkasy region.

While the military aircraft has been pulled down by Kyiv, the law enforcement officers and servicemen are looking for the pilot who has been encapsulated in the crash. The Main Directorate of the National Police in the Cherkasy region reported the incident in the afternoon after a loud boom of a plane crash reverberated throughout the region.

Ukraine shoots down Russia's aircraft

The lookout notice has been issued against the Russian pilot who has fled the scene. The local authorities are carrying out investigative measures to establish the pilot’s location.

"Today, February 25, at about 08:30 near the village of Voznesenske, Zolotonosha district, our military shot down an enemy plane. The pilot managed to eject during his fall. Please pay special attention to suspicious people, especially in tactical or military uniform with red elements on clothing, possibly with visible injuries. The man may be within the Zolotonosha district and try to stop passing vehicles in order to get to another city, "an official statement said.

“Law enforcement officers continue to conduct investigative measures to establish the location of the pilot. If you have any information or notice a suspicious person by orientation, please contact the police at 102,” it further read.

Kyiv puts up a brave front against Moscow's aggression

Despite Kremlin’s multipronged attack, Ukraine is putting up a brave front against Moscow’s offensive and has shot down many of its fighter aircraft since yesterday, several casualties have also been registered on both sides. Besides, Ukraine officials have claimed that over 135 civilians have lost their lives since yesterday in the warfare and claimed that Putin’s ‘special military operations,’ is a ‘full-scale invasion.’

Since Friday morning, Moscow has stepped up its ante to invade Kyiv, while Ukraine is putting all its strength to wipe Russian militia out of its capital. After seizing control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant which is just a few Kilometres away from the Ukrainian capital, the Russian federation has marched into the boundaries of Kyiv to take over Ukraine. Not just this, Zelensky’s nation has been fighting Russia from all sides, as Vladimir Putin is thrusting his forces in the eastern Donbas region, as well as Southern Odyssey. More so, it is being claimed that Russia has captured two villages in Luhansk.

Image: AP/Twitter