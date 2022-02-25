Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Lady Bravely Confronts Russian Troops In Viral Video; Watch

After Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Russian troops in large numbers breached the Ukrainian borders and seized several parts of the country. Amidst all the chaos, a footage has emerged on social media depicting a Ukrainian woman bravely confronting heavily armed Russian soldiers, asking "Why did you come to our country?" The woman also offered the soldiers some sunflower seeds to put in their pockets so that flowers would grow when they die on Ukrainian land.

In the aforementioned video, which has now gone viral on social media, the Ukrainian lady is seen shouting at the invaders, saying, "What the **** are you doing on our land?" while another soldier is seen trying to calm her down. After taking a few steps, the woman returned and said, "You should put sunflower seeds in your pockets so that they will grow on Ukrainian land after you die."

Російські окупаційні війська зайшли в місто Геніческ.⁰Відео спілкування з російським загарбником розмістила на своїй сторінці в соцмережі ФБ місцева мешканка.⁰На відео російський військовий не відповідає на питання,яка мета його перебування в місті. ⁰Відео з’явилось о 13:28. pic.twitter.com/Lp95AJu1Tk — НепоганаТетяна (@ian_tanya) February 24, 2022

In the video, the soldier can be heard asking the woman not to escalate the situation. The woman then asks how could she escalate if they have already occupied the land. Ever since the video was shared online, users have praised the woman for showing resistance and courage, with one admirer saying, "Her bravery is amazing!" We stand with you! " Another user expressed, "I could never be that brave." Meanwhile, protestors in large numbers in Moscow voiced their support for Ukraine as they chanted "there is no war" outside Pushkinskaya Metro Station in the Russian capital. To stop the protests, Russian police officials have detained more than 1,400 people at anti-war protests across Russia.

Image: AP/ Representative