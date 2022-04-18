Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian PM Says Russia Will Default In 'a Matter Of Weeks'

Amid the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has claimed that Russian default is now becoming a "matter of weeks" and not months, Interfax reported. According to Denys Shmyhal, European countries have suspended the service of Russian ships and continue to discuss other measures as well. The statement of the Ukrainian Prime Minister comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for the 54th day.

Shmyhal stated that the countries of the European Union have begun to discuss the ban on importing Russian oil and imposing tougher sanctions against Sberbank, as per the Interfax report. He highlighted the need to take these decisions at the earliest as they will help to bring an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Shmyhal stressed that the Ukrainian leaders every day speak to Ukraine's partners to further pressurise the Kremlin to end the Russian military offensive in Kyiv. He expressed confidence that the economic and financial sanctions against Russia will continue.

Ukraine will resist Russian soldiers until the end: Denys Shmyhal

Furthermore, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Sunday, 17 April, stated that the Ukrainian forces in Mariupol will resist the Russian soldiers "to the end." In an interview with ABC News, Shmyhal asserted that the city has not fallen despite the Russian ultimatum to Ukrainian soldiers to surrender. He stressed that the people of Mariupol are suffering as they have no water, food, or electricity, as per the news report.

Denys Shmyhal called on Ukrainian partners to support and help in preventing "humanitarian catastrophe." He emphasised that sanctions need to be imposed against Russia to stop its military offensive in Ukraine and for restoring peace in Europe.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine claims over 20,000 Russian soldiers killed

It is pertinent to mention here that Russian armed forces launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, deaths and destruction have been witnessed across several Ukrainian cities. In the latest update, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has claimed that around 20,600 Russian troops have lost their lives since the invasion started.

The Ministry claimed that Russian armed forces have lost 2,041 combat armoured machines, 381 artillery systems, 130 MLRS, 790 tanks, 147 helicopters, 167 aircraft, 67anti-aircraft warfare systems and 1,487 vehicles. Furthermore, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry added that Russian troops have lost 76 fuel tanks, 155 unmanned aerial vehicles, eight vessels including ships and boats, 27 special equipment and four mobile SRBM systems.

(Image: AP)