Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Serviceman Killed As Russia Continues To Fire Missiles

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, a Ukrainian soldier was killed and another injured as Russian troops fired over 40 missiles at Chernihiv as well as Zhytomyr regions on Saturday morning. The attack was confirmed by Vitalii Bunechko, the head of Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration. "The enemy began to attack the Zhytomyr region with missiles around 04:15 in the morning. They fired more than 40 missiles at the region's territory," Bunechko wrote on Telegram. According to reports, military infrastructure facilities were also damaged during the attack.

Meanwhile, Zhytomyr Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn claimed that Russian forces fired around 20 missiles at the urban-type settlement of Desna in the Chernihiv Region, whereas, about 24 more missiles at military targets near Zhytomyr city. He also stated that these missiles were fired by the Russian military from the territory of Belarus. "We awoke this morning to the loud blast sounds. Thankfully, Zhytomyr remained unharmed. The military targets in the vicinity of Zhytomyr were struck. The missiles were launched with the help of aircraft that entered from Belarus," Sukhomlyn stated, Ukrinform reported.

Ukrainian Armed Forces suppress enemy assault group in Kharkiv region

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Armed Forces firmly suppressed the enemy's assault group near Udynashi village in the Kharkiv region on Friday, June 24. In its latest operational report, the Ukrainian troops alleged that Russian occupants continue to launch missile strikes at military and critical civilian infrastructure facilities in the country. "In the Volyn and Polish directions, the situation regarding the activities of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus has not changed much. There remains a threat of the use of missile weapons from the territory of this country," the General Staff of the Ukrainian military stated.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 122nd on Saturday, June 25. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that Russian forces are trying to encircle Ukrainian soldiers close to Lysychansk and take complete control of Sievierodonetsk. Addressing the media, Ukrainian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk said that settlements to the south and south-east of Sievierodonetsk continue to remain the hottest sections of the frontline, and the enemy has considerably increased the number of air attacks in those regions.