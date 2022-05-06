Russia-Ukraine War: UN Chief Appeals To Stop 'cycle Of Death' As Fighting Enters Day 72

Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged to end the "cycle of death and destruction," in war-torn Ukraine. At a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the crisis in Ukraine, the UN chief said that the war must "end for the sake of the people of Ukraine, Russia, and the entire world...the cycle of death, destruction, dislocation, and disruption must stop," UN News reported.

While briefing the UNSC on his shuttle diplomacy last week in Russia and Ukraine, Guterres has asserted that he "did not mince words" while speaking with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine about resolving the crisis. He told the Ambassadors, “I said the same thing in Moscow as I did in Kyiv…Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a violation of its territorial integrity and of the Charter of the United Nations,” as per a UN News report.

UN chief appealed for an effective and safe humanitarian corridor for citizens

Furthermore, Guterres went on to say that during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he has emphasised the importance of allowing humanitarian access as well as the evacuation of people from besieged areas, including, Mariupol. The UN chief further appealed for an effective and safe humanitarian corridor for citizens to reach safety from the Azovstal plant, where hundreds have been residing underground for weeks. He also added that they must keep doing all they can to bring people out of "these hellscapes,” UN News reported.

In addition to this, while speaking about the evacuations, Guterres said till date, two safe passage convoys have been accomplished successfully. The first phase of evacuation, which took place over the weekend, witnessed 101 citizens successfully moved to safety north of Mariupol, while the second part, which took place on Wednesday night, witnessed "more than 320" people, he added. Further, a third operation is ongoing, however, Guterres will withhold details until it is done.

During his conversations with both presidents, the UN chief stated that the UN will continue to build up humanitarian missions in order to save lives and alleviate suffering and that he also addressed and discussed global food security.

'world war' is presently occurring on an economic level: Russian envoy

Meanwhile, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia stated during a UNSC meeting on Ukraine that a 'world war' is presently occurring on an economic level in view of the actions taken against Russia in retaliation to its special military operation in war-torn Ukraine.

Nebenzia claimed, "This is not a war in Ukraine, contrary to what you say, this is a proxy war of the collective West against the Russian Federation...if we were to talk about world war then, without a doubt, it is being waged at the economic level today, ANI reported.

(Image: AP)