Russia-Ukraine War: UN Claims It Has 'reliable Reports' Of Russia Using Cluster Bombs

On March 11, the UN human rights office claimed it had received "reliable reports" of Russian forces using cluster bombs in Ukraine, noting that the indiscriminate deployment of such weapons could amount to war crimes. According to UN spokesperson Liz Throssell, the human rights agency reminded Russian authorities that targeting civilians and civilian objects, as well as so-called area bombardment in towns and villages and other indiscriminate attacks, are all illegal under international law and may constitute war crimes.

"Due to their wide-area effects, the use of cluster munitions in populated areas is incompatible with the international humanitarian law principles governing the conduct of hostilities," Liz Throssell told journalists in Geneva.

Further, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg revealed earlier this month that the alliance had observed cluster munitions used in Ukraine. Cluster bombs consist of a hollow shell that bursts in mid-air, scattering dozens or even hundreds of tiny bomblets across a large region. Although Russia is obligated by international humanitarian law, including the prohibition of indiscriminate assaults, it is not a party to a 2008 agreement against cluster munitions.

Russia-Ukraine enters Day 17

Several cities have been besieged as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 17th day. At the United Nations, India expressed the hope that diplomacy and discussion between Russia and Ukraine would bring the conflict to a conclusion.

Meanwhile, Thursday's negotiations between Ukraine and Russia's foreign ministers remained deadlocked. Moreover, President Joe Biden of the United States said that his country will not fight in Ukraine and that a clash between NATO and Russia would culminate in World War III.

