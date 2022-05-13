Russia-Ukraine War: UNHRC To Probe Kremlin's Alleged Human Rights Breaches In Ukraine

As the war rages on unabated in Ukraine, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Thursday, 12 May, voted to set up an inquiry into alleged human rights violations committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. The UN Human Rights Council held a special session on human rights violations in Ukraine to hold perpetrators accountable. The resolution was adopted with 33 votes in favour, whereas two voted against it while 12 abstained from voting.

The countries which voted in favour of the resolution included the US, Ukraine, UAE, Poland, France, UK, Finland, Qatar, Lithuania, Malaysia, Finland, Germany Indonesia, and Japan. Meanwhile, the countries which voted against the resolution were China and Eritrea whereas countries like Sudan, Cuba, Armenia, Uzbekistan, India, Namibia, Pakistan, Senegal, Kazakhstan, and Cameroon abstained from voting. The UNHRC also reiterated its demand for an immediate cessation of Russia's military hostilities against Ukraine.

UNHRC asks nations to respect international humanitarian laws

It further called on all parties to respect the fundamental principles and rules of international humanitarian law and refrain from attacking civilians and committing human rights abuses, according to the statement released by the UN Human Rights Council. The UNHRC called on Russia to give unhindered and safe access to representatives and staff of international human rights and humanitarian institutions, including the United Nations to meet people who shifted from conflict-hit regions of Ukraine and were held on the Russian territory or areas controlled by Russian forces.

Speaking at UNHRC's special session, Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that her Office continued to verify allegations of violations of international human rights law in Ukraine, many of which she stressed, may amount to war crimes. She further emphasised that the cause of civilian casualties has not changed and most of them have been reported due to the use of explosive weapons, as per the statement released by UNHRC. Michelle Bachelet added, "according to information, while such incidents could be attributed to both parties to the conflict, most of these casualties appeared attributable to the Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups." It is pertinent to mention here that after Russian troops started pulling out from Ukraine's Bucha and other regions, Ukrainian authorities have revealed tragedies inflicted by Moscow's forces in these regions. After the Ukrainian authorities shared images depicting horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces, several world leaders condemned the actions of Russian troops.

