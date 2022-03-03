Russia-Ukraine War: Union Min Hardeep Puri Lauds Hungary For Aiding Evacuation Of Indians

Deployed in Hungary to oversee the smooth and early evacuation of stranded Indian nationals in war struck Ukraine, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday held a meeting with Hungary’s Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szzijarto and lauded the country for aiding the evacuation of Indians.

Taking to Twitter, Hardeep Puri appreciated the cooperation of the Hungarian administration for aiding the evacuation of Indians trapped in Ukraine amid the raging war. He also informed that over 2000 students have been repatriated via the Hungary border and further evacuation efforts continue.

“Excellent productive meeting with Peter Szzijarto, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade of Hungary. Their cooperation has been exemplary. Have facilitated the repatriation of over 2000 students already & are helping us in every way. Grateful for their assistance in these trying times,” Hardeep Puri wrote on Twitter.

Operation Ganga expedited to bring back Indians trapped in War

The development comes on the eighth day of the intensified incursion of Moscow. Under the aegis of Operation Ganga launched by the Ministry of External Affairs to rescue Indians trapped in the conflict-stricken nation, several Union Ministers have been deployed by the Centre to overlook smooth and early evacuation. Along with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has been deported to the Slovak Republic, Union Minister Hardeep Puri to Hungary and MoS VK Singh to Poland to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process. More flights will be bringing back Indian nationals in the coming days.

As part of Operations Ganga, 46 flights up until March 8 have been scheduled. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that among the flights planned, 29 are from Bucharest, 10 from Budapest, six from Rzeszow, and one from Kosice.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday evening, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced, "There has been a sharp increase in the number of Indians who have left Ukraine. We now estimate that nearly 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine borders since our advisories were issued. During the last 24 hours, 15 flights have landed in India, taking the total number of flights that have landed in India to 30 and the total number of Indians who have returned on these flights to 6,300".

Russia continues to devastate Ukrainian cities

On the eighth day of the raging war, the Russian Federation seized control of Ukraine’s Kherson city. Besides, they are carrying on their aggressive offensive and are marching forward to gain control over Ukraine's capital Kyiv. A military faceoff is also underway between Russian and Ukrainian Armies in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol, and Kharkiv.

Notwithstanding stern global sanctions, Moscow remains undeterred to step back, even when both countries are holding talks in Belarus to reach a peaceful resolution. However, it is pertinent to note, that with the support of its people and financial backing of the west, Kyiv is strongly retaliating to the World’s second-largest army. Despite being outnumbered, Ukraine claims that they have caused severe damage to Russian troops by pounding their tanks, choppers and soldiers.

Additionally, Ukraine's application to join the European Union has been accepted by the 27-member bloc and is being processed.

