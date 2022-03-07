Russia-Ukraine War: US Army Moves 2 Fighter Choppers From Greece To Poland To Support NATO

With the continuing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv not seeming to subside, the United States Army soldiers from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade have moved AH-64 Apaches and UH-60 Black Hawks from Greece to Poland. The move comes in support of its NATO allies and partners, the US Department of Defence said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence has announced the resumption of military offensive operations against Ukraine. According to reports, Moscow has blamed Kyiv for its unwillingness to influence the nationalists. The military operation has been restarted against Ukraine "due to unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to influence the nationalist," Tpyxa News quoted Russian Defence Ministry says.

The Defence Ministry of Russia has further accused the former Soviet nation of interfering with the humanitarian corridors opened for the second time on Monday. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the National Defence Command Centre, said that "the Ukrainian side hasn't stood by a single condition of establishing humanitarian corridors."

Mizintsev accused Ukraine of maintaining military activity around the passages, adding that "the Russian armed forces have documented 172 attacks from the Ukrainian armed forces and the nationalists across the six predetermined humanitarian corridors."

Russia-Ukraine War

The third round of talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine have started. The meeting comes as an attempt to reach an agreement on a ceasefire and a safe passage corridor for people. The countries' foreign ministers are also planning to meet in Turkey on Thursday, according to Russia's top diplomat.

Russia has set several conditions to end the invasion immediately. Moscow has said that Ukraine must recognise Crimea as a part of Russia, and Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states in order to stop the military offensive. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has also demanded that Ukraine must amend its constitution and reject claims to become the party of any bloc.

UNHCR says more than 1.7 million civilians flee Ukraine

As per the data released by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 1,735,068 people have fled Ukraine and moved to other countries since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24. Around 1,027,603 people have arrived in Poland after the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Around 180,163 people have fled Ukraine and sought refuge in Hungary. Furthermore, Moldova received 82,762 refugees, Romania 78,977 people from Ukraine. 128,169 people from Ukraine had reached Slovakia and 183,688 Ukrainians have moved to other European countries ever since Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

