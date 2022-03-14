Russia Ukraine War: US Mayors Demand Immediate Release Of Abducted Melitopol Mayor

In response to the abduction of Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Southern Ukraine's Melitopol, the United States Conference of Mayors has demanded the immediate release of Fedorov, calling it an "intolerable" move. In a statement released by the conference, the conference stated that America's mayors demand the immediate release of the Melitopol mayor who was violently captured while caring for his citizens as they face unimaginable barbarism at the hands of the Russian forces.

Stating that such terrorism cannot be tolerated, the conference also called upon the international community to do whatever was necessary to secure his freedom. Furthermore, hailing the courage of the Ukrainian people and its leaders, the statement added, "America's mayors stand united in support of Ukraine and the country's mayors who continue to fight to protect their citizens at great personal risk. We remain humbled by the remarkable courage of the Ukrainian people and their leaders. We will do all that we can to bring Mayor Fedorov to safety."

Notably, the US Conference of Mayors is an official non-partisan organisation of cities that brings together more than 1,400 American mayors.

Melitopol mayor in Russian custody

Meanwhile, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Southern Ukraine's Melitopol city was kidnapped on March 11 by the Russian soldiers who were carrying out their military actions in the Ukrainian city. As informed by Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Fedorov was abducted after he refused to co-operate with the Russian military. He was detained at the city crisis centre where he was in charge of the city's life support. Confirming the same, the Ukrainian Parliament also took to Twitter and said that a group of 10 occupiers have kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region, Ivan Fedorov. It also added that a plastic bag was put on his head.

Reacting to the development, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed the abduction and called it a "war crime against democracy". On Saturday, President Zelenskyy has also claimed that the mayor who remains in the custody of Russian forces since March 11 is being tortured. He also said that his abduction is an attempt to "bring down the city on its knees."

Image: Twitter/@DmytroKuleba