Russia-Ukraine War: US Secy Blinken Asserts Putin Rejected 'good Faith Efforts'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the "good faith efforts" of the United States and its allies to address mutual security concerns through dialogue. Blinken emphasised that Putin rejected the efforts of the US to avoid the "needless conflict" and human suffering. Blinken underscored that in response to Russia's military offensive against Ukraine, the US in coordination with its allies and partners has imposed sanctions on Putin and three members of Russia's Security Council.

Blinken has stated that Russia has decided to impose sanctions on Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu, and First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Valery Gerasimov, according to a statement by the US Embassy in Egypt.

Blinken stressed that the US has imposed sanctions on three members of Russia's Security Council directly responsible for military attacks. He called Russia's attack against Ukraine a "brutal and unprovoked assault" on the people of Ukraine. According to Blinken, the Department of the Treasury has designated Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Department of State has designated Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov under E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i). Antony Blinken emphasised that they continue to coordinate closely with their allies to impose consequences on Russia.

"President Putin rejected the good faith efforts of the United States and our allies and partners to address our mutual security concerns through dialogue and to avoid needless conflict and human suffering," Antony Blinken said in the statement released by US Embassy in Egypt.

Biden calls Russia's action a 'premeditated attack'

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, United States President Joe Biden said that the Russian troops have started a "brutal assault on the people of Ukraine without provocation, without justification, without necessity." Calling it a "premeditated attack," Biden asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected "every good faith effort" that was made by the US and its allies in order to address mutual security concerns through dialogue.

Russia-Ukraine War

The tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue for the fourth day in a row after Russian forces at once moved across the Ukrainian border. Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February announced a military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region.

In the latest development, street fighting broke out between troops of Russia and Ukraine in Kharkiv on Sunday, 27 February, according to visuals obtained by Republic Media Network. However, Ukrainian forces continued to defend their country on the streets of Kharkiv, putting up resistance against the Russian troops.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to hold talks in Belarus and are expected to meet in the Gomel region at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, according to ANI.

(Image: AP)