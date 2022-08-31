Russia-Ukraine War: Vatican Calls Moscow As Initiator Of Conflict In Kyiv For First Time

Amid the ongoing raging war in Eastern Europe, the Vatican on Tuesday, August 30, for the very first time acknowledged that Russia initiated the conflict with Ukraine in late February. In a statement, the Vatican also strongly denounced Russia's actions and called for the restoration of peace as soon as possible in the war-torn nation. This comes days after Ukraine chastised Pope Francis over his comments on Russia's Darya Dugina, who was killed in a car explosion on August 20.

“As for the large-scale war in Ukraine, initiated by the Russian Federation, the interventions of the Holy Father Pope Francis are clear and unequivocal in condemning it as morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, repugnant and sacrilegious,” the Vatican said in a statement.

Earlier, Francis had called Dugina an "innocent victim of war" which was strongly criticised by the Ukrainian government. 29-year-old Dugina was the political commentator and the daughter of a pro-Kremlin ideologue Alexander Dugin, commonly known as "Vladimir Putin’s brain."

Pope hailed grain deal between Russia and Ukraine

However, the Vatican responded to the criticism by saying that remarks made by the Pope on this tragic matter should be interpreted as a voice raised in support of human life and the values associated with it, rather than as an endorsement of any particular political viewpoint. Earlier this month, the Pope also welcomed the departure of grain vessels from Ukraine's Black Sea Ports saying the grain corridor agreement between the two warring countries could prove to be a base for dialogue to reach a truce to the war. According to the Vatican, Francis expressed "hope" that after the grain negotiation, Russia and Ukraine may cease the hostilities and reach a just and sustainable peace.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing for more than six months with no sign of ending anytime soon. The delegations of both countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations, however, they have failed to produce desired results so far. Meanwhile, the US along with its allies and EU have imposed a slew of sanctions against Russia since the onset of the war on February 24.