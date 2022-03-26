Russia-Ukraine War: WHO Confirms Over 70 Attacks On Ukrainian Health Care Facilities

The World Health Organisation (WHO), on Friday, said that there have been 72 attacks on hospitals, ambulances and doctors since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Highlighting that launching attacks on health care facilities has become a tactic of the Russian forces, the global health body emphasised that the number of attacks is rising on a “daily basis.” Russian troops, who have now switched to attrition warfare, have shelled hospitals across the Ukrainian territory.

On Friday, Jarno Habicht, told BBC, that Russian forces have conducted at least 72 discreet attacks on Ukrainian health care facilities-mostly hospitals, medical transports and stores. He revealed that WHO has also recorded the "probable" abduction or detention of healthcare staff and patients. “Health facilities should be safe places for both doctors and nurses, but also patients to turn to for treatment. This should not happen,” it emphasised adding that the frequency of attacks is increasing on a “daily basis.”

It is worth mentioning that rules of the Geneva convention apply in the ongoing conflict because it is a war between two countries-Ukraine and Russia. Under Article 18 of the Conventions, civilian hospitals "may in no circumstances be the object of attack, but shall at all times be respected and protected". In case this happens then the attackers could be subjected to an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and even be prosecuted.

G7 condemns attacks on healthcare facilities

Earlier this week, G7 Health Ministers condemned the indiscriminate attacks on the Ukrainian population, its healthcare facilities as well as on professionals working in the field. "We fully support the joint statement issued by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on 13 March to stop the devastating impact of attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine,” the leaders said in a statement. Furthermore, they stated that health must remain a priority even in times of war and that health workers should be given special protection. The health ministers also agreed that attacks such as that on a Mariupol maternity hospital earlier this month, not only affect those present on the spot but also impacts the lives of other people by reducing their access to essential medical services.

(Image: AP)