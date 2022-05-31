Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Apprises Turkey President Of His Intention To Meet Putin

In the latest development amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu claimed that the Ukrainian President has expressed his desire to meet his Russian counterpart.

Cavusoglu stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed this to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan when both leaders held a telephonic conversation on Monday. "Just yesterday (May 30), during the talks, Zelenskyy expressed his desire to meet with Putin. Turkey continues its aspirations," Cavusoglu told reporters, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The talks between Zelenskyy and Erdogan came just hours after the latter spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to continue contributing for peace in war-torn Ukraine. During the talks, Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Turkey is doing everything possible to keep the discussions between Ukraine and Russia going.

In addition, he also emphasised the country's preparedness to provide greater support, including mediation, Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Turkey's President hopes to bring Putin and Zelenskyy to the negotiating table

Furthermore, both Presidents also talked about initiatives to create a safe channel for Ukrainian agricultural product sea exports. "Continued dialogue with President @RTErdogan. Discussed threats to food security posed by the aggressor & ways to unblock ports. Held discussions on cooperation in the security sphere. Unanimously agree on the need to restore peace. We appreciate help in this process [sic]" Ukrainian President Zelenskyy wrote in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, the Turkish President hoped to bring both Putin and Zelenskyy to the negotiating table in an attempt to end the war.

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine hit deadlock

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify unabated and entered day 97 on Tuesday, May 31. Since the onset of war, the delegations of both countries held several rounds of peace negotiations but they could not yield desired results. Meanwhile, the officials of Russia and Ukraine have stated that the peace negotiations between both countries have stalled as yet.

Image: AP