Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Reiterates Demand To Declare Russia A 'terrorist State'

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 95th day, the situation still remained complicated, especially in the Donbas region and Kharkiv, where Russian troops are continuously trying to gain control. In light of the destruction caused by Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday, reiterated his demand to declare Russia a "terrorist state".

During his nightly address, Zelenskky thanked the nations that are supporting Ukraine and spoke about the progress that the Ukrainian forces are making in defeating the Russian forces. He also revealed the ongoing struggle at Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Bakhmut, Popasna, and other cities where the Russian offensive is concentrated.

"But our defence stands firm. It's indescribably difficult there. And I am grateful to all those who withstood this onslaught of the occupiers," the Ukrainian president said. "We work every day to strengthen our defence. This is primarily a supply of weapons. Every day we are bringing closer the time when our army will surpass the occupiers technologically and by firepower," he added.

Speaking about the attack launched by Russian forces on the Sumy region, Zelenskyy stated, "Today, the Russian army has launched absolutely senseless, openly barbaric strikes on the Sumy region. The Ukrainians of the Sumy region, as well as any other region of our state, have already understood everything about Russia. And it will not be able to add anything to the new terror. And even more so, it will not be able to intimidate."

Declaring Russia a 'terrorist state': Zelenskyy

During his address, Zelenkyy said he would like to remind the world that the time has come when Russia must finally be officially recognised as a terrorist state, a state-sponsor of terrorism.

"Again and again I will remind the world that Russia must finally be officially recognised as a terrorist state, a state-sponsor of terrorism. This is simply true. This is fair and reflects the daily reality that the occupiers have created in Ukraine and are eager to bring further to Europe. And this must be legally enshrined," the Ukrainian president said.

He further stated that he is preparing to participate in the meeting of the European Council, which is set to take place on May 30 and May 31.

"I will address the participants of the meeting. In particular, I will talk about it. About terror, which has become, in fact, the only form of action of the Russian state in relation to Europe. Terror on the land of Ukraine. Terror in the energy market of Europe, not just our country. Terror in the food market, on a global scale," Zelenskyy said.

Ever since the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine began on February 24, the war has led to widescale death and destruction in the war-hit country. The ongoing war has also united the Western nations to stand against Russia and support Ukraine. Till now, Moscow has come under the pressure of more than 6000 sanctions imposed by the US and its allies. Meanwhile, Ukraine's armed forces in its latest operational update claimed to have killed at least 30,000 Russian troops.

(Image: AP)