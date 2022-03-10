Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Signs Law Allowing Seizure Of Russian Property In Ukraine

In the wake of the ongoing conflict between Kyiv and Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that now allows 'seizure' of Russian property in Ukraine, reported The Kyiv Independent. The law allows the Ukrainian government to confiscate property that belongs to the Russian federation. The Ukrainian Parliament passed this law on March 3.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Parliament on its official Twitter handle has also informed that Zelenskyy has decided to create a special state program for the redevelopment of Ukrainian cities impacted by the Russian invasion. The development comes as the Russian offensive in Ukraine continued for the 15th day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the Donbass region.

In another tweet, the Ukrainian Parliament informed that the rescuers continue to work to eliminate the impact of the bombing, dismantle the debris and search for the bodies of the people in Kharkiv and Izium.

The Ukrainian Parliament in the hashtags along with the tweet reiterated their call to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine and stop Russia. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on Wednesday, permitting civilians to use weapons against Russian troops during wartime, Anadolu Agency reported. According to a statement by Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, the new law regulates the distribution and return of weapons and ammunition to civilians during the war in Ukraine. Civilians in the former Soviet nation can now participate in deterring armed aggression by Russia, as per the news report.

Russia-Ukraine War

As the battle between Russia and Ukraine continued for the 15th consecutive day, the Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that the operation in Mariupol continues and the units of People's Police of the Donetsk Republic in the east of the city took control of Azovsky, Naydenovka, Lyapino, "Vinogradar" and went to the Azovstal plant. The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that the 2911 units of military infrastructure of Ukraine have been destroyed. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the infrastructure destroyed by troops of Moscow include 97 planes, 107 drone aircraft, 141 Zenit air missile complex, 86 radio station posts, 986 tanks and other combat armoured vehicles. Furthermore, 107 fire jet systems, 368 field artillery weapons, 749 units of special military automobile equipment. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has stated that Russian troops continue to hold Poliske, Kukhari, Borodyanka, Andriivka, Motizhyn, Gorenyichi, Bucha, Demidov.

