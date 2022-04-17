Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Vows To Restore Ukrainians' Housing Destroyed By Russia

As the Russian war against Ukraine enters Day 53 leaving widespread damage to life and property, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to rebuild homes destroyed by the invading forces. In a late-night address to his embattled nation, Zelenskyy asserted that "everyone in Ukraine has the right to own a home." The embattled president also promised to "restore justice" to those whose right to housing was violated.

"Everyone in Ukraine has the right to own housing, own a home, or own an apartment," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"All our people deserve to live in a modern environment. I have absolutely no doubt that we will be able not only to restore the destroyed but also to restore justice to those whose right to housing has been violated," he added.

This is the second time in over a month Zelenskyy acknowledged the plight of Ukrainian citizens who lost their homes in the wake of Russia's burgeoning rampage. Earlier in March, he had promised to rebuild residential infrastructure damaged by invading Russian troops. He had also lashed out at Russia for the damage inflicted upon civilians in Ukraine, demanding Moscow foot the bill. "You (Moscow) will reimburse us for everything you did against our stated against every Ukrainian in full," infuriated Zelenskyy had said in a video statement.

Zelenskyy promises new homes to defenders

In his video address on Saturday, Zelenskyy also informed that the Kyiv administration is set to ascertain the losses amid the Russian onslaught. According to a Unikform report, he has asked the government to work toward housing all Ukrainians who lost their homes amid the war, as well as all those who defended the nation at the frontlines. “Today, I set a task to provide temporary housing at the first stage for all our IDPs whose homes were destroyed by the war," he asserted.

"I say temporary as it’s until we rebuild their homes or until people receive compensation in square meters or money. In the second stage, we’ll restore what the occupiers tried to destroy – all cities, all communities that have been affected. At the third stage, we’ll provide housing for all those who have defended or are defending our state, who have worked or are working in the public interests and don’t have their own home," Zelenskyy explained, adding that the effort will evolve in several states. He emphasised that the Ukrainian government is already working to set up talks with leading architects and stressed the projects will be implemented to the full potential of the state.

(Image: AP)