Russia Unveils Robotic Dog Capable Of Carrying, Firing Weapons Amid War In Ukraine | Watch

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia has unveiled a robotic dog that can carry and fire weapons, according to Russia-based media outlets on Monday. The robot made its public appearance on Monday during the week-long Army-2022 International Military-Technical Forum in Russia. The state-owned news organisation, RIA Novosti, posted a video online of the robot strolling in a conference room with four legs. The robot's legs have the ability to bend, push it forward and backward, and spin itself around. The robot's legs may also be lowered to make it look as though it is laying on the ground.

The video was released to Telegram by RIA Novosti and reposted by Rob Lee on Twitter.

Video of the M-81 robot-dog armed with an RPG-26 at the Army 2022 defense expo. https://t.co/rUnwoCMoyS pic.twitter.com/BEDjnwstN0 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) August 15, 2022

The robot dog can function in both civilian and combat environments, a spokesperson for the robot's engineers told a Russian news outlet. According to the spokesperson, the robot may navigate across locations that have been devastated by conflict to distribute supplies and examine the area. It can also shoot or transport armaments. According to an English translation provided by Vice, RIA Novosti also claimed in a Telegram post that the robot may "be engaged in target designation, patrolling and security."

Putin addresses the Army-2022 International Military-Technical Forum

Moreover, Monday's opening ceremony of the conference highlighted an appearance by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who spoke to both domestic and foreign delegates. In his speech, Putin hailed the occasion as a chance for foreign military experts who were attending to learn about Russia's advancements in weaponry, Newsweek reported.

Putin remarked broadly about the technologies that "will shape the 'tomorrow'" of his military forces, but he made no mention of the robot dog or any other particular equipment by name. The Russian President said, “We are talking about high-precision weapons and robotics, combat systems based on new physical principles," Newsweek reported. "Many of them are years, perhaps even decades ahead of their foreign counterparts, and significantly superior in terms of tactical and technical characteristics," he added.

The latest robotic dog that was on display at the Army-2022 conference in Moscow is not a new device of military technology. As per Military.com, the Portland Air National Guard in the United States obtained its own four-legged robot earlier this year to be used for security and surveillance.

Meanwhile, Russia on Tuesday, August 16 threatened the US with a direct military clash and warned that its actions put the globe in danger of war, as per the RT report. The Russian embassy issued a message on its Telegram channel saying, "Today, the United States continues to act with no regard to other countries' security and interests, which contributes to an increase in nuclear risks."

