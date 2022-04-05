As the United States continues to send lethal weapons to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion to fight the aggressor, the Russian Embassy in the United States has issued a statement calling on Washington to stop sending lethal weapons to Ukraine. It further stated that it is the US that provokes more and more victims by sending weapons to Ukraine. The Embassy also stated that the Ukrainian authorities are giving weaponry received from the US to radicals and former criminals who joined the Territorial Defense Forces and it is a cause for concern. It claimed that the Kyiv regime is incapable of maintaining effective control and protection of weaponry, which has resulted in a proliferation of spontaneous gangs engaged in looting, robbery and terror.

❗️ We call on Washington to stop pumping #Ukraine with lethal weapons. It is the 🇺🇸 United States that provokes more and more victims. @UnderSecT

🔻https://t.co/TndLiBf5Cf https://t.co/YgG0QmPuVj pic.twitter.com/FzEgntWa4Z — Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) April 5, 2022

The embassy's statement comes after US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Bonnie Jenkins' statement that the bombing and shelling of civilian apartment blocks, food stores, hospitals, schools, and even a nuclear power plant by the Russian Federation has made the situation disastrous in Ukraine. The Embassy stated that such accusations are ridiculous in light of the US's ongoing supply of lethal weaponry to the Kyiv administration.

'US is committed to assisting Ukrainians'

Jenkins also stated that it will take several years and a well-coordinated international response to clear up the mess left by Russia's unjustified attacks on Ukraine. She claimed that the US is committed to assisting Ukrainians in rebuilding their lives free of Russian attacks. She also said that before Russia's full-scale invasion in February, US-funded programmes conducted over 670 explosive ordnance risk education workshops of control to prevent injuries and deaths in 2021.

US announces $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine

On Friday, the US Defense Department stated that it will provide $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine to strengthen the country's defence capabilities. Laser-guided rocket systems, drones, ammo, night-vision equipment, tactical secure communications systems, medical supplies, and spare components are all included in the package, according to VOA. In a statement, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the decision demonstrates the United States' steadfast commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its brave efforts to reject Russia's war of choice.

Image: AP