Russia Using Facial Recognition, Surveillance Cameras To Arrest Military Service Evaders

Russia is deploying the facial recognition cameras and other surveillance tools in the city of Moscow and elsewhere to detect the men evading the compulsory military service draft, Russian state-owned new agency TASS is reporting. Last week, Russia's President Vladimir Putin signed a legislation to tighten the restrictions on draft evaders who refused to fight in Moscow's so-called "special military operation." The law mandates the military service call up documents to be produced electronically, and not on papers and to be handed in person to the draftees by the military's enlistment officer or employer.

"To determine the place of residence of the conscript, video surveillance systems in the city of Moscow are being used," Moscow's chief enlistment officer Maxim Loktev told TASS.

More than 3,000 surveillance cameras installed across Russia

Moscow's Department of Information Technologies, in 2017, installed more than 3,000 surveillance cameras across Russian cities to enable the facial recognition system. Since Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered the special military operation in February 2022, authorities have been penalizing the draftees for not voicing their support to the military operation in Ukraine and evading service. Those refusing to enlist are being traced via surveillance cameras and internet, and their exit from the country is subsequently banned. Other penalties include suspension of the social security service, restriction on buying and selling of the real estate property, ban on registering businesses, and taking out loans.

The digital registry gathers the personal information about potential Russian draftees from vast pool of sources, including the medical and electoral records, courts and tax returns among other entries. Russians, however, can still appeal in the court to be exempted from military service. They can submit the appeal to the draft board. On Russia Day national holiday, in June last year, Moscow arrested approximately 67 people for protesting against the ongoing war in Kyiv using the facial recognition technology, according to the OVD-Info police-monitoring website. Several hundreds arrested were slapped with misdemeanor charges for "discrediting" Russia's armed forces. Just days later, Kremlin passed a law in Duma making “fake news” about the Russian Armed Forces a felony punishable by up to 15 years in jail. Russia Day marks Declaration of State Sovereignty of the then-Russian Federative Socialist Soviet Republic in June 12, 1990.