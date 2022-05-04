Russia Warns NATO Vehicles Supplying Arms & Ammunition To Ukraine Will Be Destroyed

Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) vehicles carrying weapons and ammunition for Ukraine's Armed Forces will be destroyed once they arrive in the country. He also accused the United States and its NATO allies of regularly supplying weapons to Ukraine. "I note that any transport of the North Atlantic Alliance that arrived on the territory of the country with weapons or materiel for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces is considered by us as a legitimate target for destruction," Shoigu stated, as per the TASS news agency.

The Russian Defence Minister also hailed the country's forces stating that they have shown enormous courage during the special military operation, honourably fulfilled their military duties, and ensured the safety of the civilians in Donbass. He further claimed that peaceful life is being established in the territories of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as well as Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and that regions have been liberated from Ukrainian nationalists. Shoigu also stated that the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol is under the control of Russian forces.

Russian combat aircraft and helicopters rehearse for Victory Day Parade

In a rehearsal for the forthcoming Victory Day Parade over Moscow's Red Square, Russian combat aircraft and helicopters practised flying in parade formations on Wednesday. The 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War will be commemorated with a Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square on May 9. The military display on Red Square will include 77 fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft to represent the number of years since the end of the Great Patriotic War, TASS reported.

Russia's diplomats not invited by Austrian govt to commemorate victory over Nazism

Meanwhile, the Austrian government stated that Russian diplomats will not be invited to commemorate the end of World War II and the victory over Nazism on May 8. According to the Russian ambassador to Austria, the Austrian Foreign Ministry has announced that no Russian diplomats will be present at events commemorating Austria's liberation from Nazism and the end of World War II. However, the Austrian Foreign Ministry assured the embassy that during the ceremony, tribute will be duly paid to the memory of thousands of fallen Soviet soldiers.

Image: AP