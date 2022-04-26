The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated that it has taken note of comments made by UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey about the use of British-manufactured weapons against targets inside Russia. The Russian MoD also warned that London's direct provocation will be met with a 'proportional response.' "We would like to emphasize that London's direct provoking of the Kyiv regime for such actions, in the event that they are implemented, will lead to an immediate and proportional response by Russia," the MoD said, Sputnik reported.

The Ministry further stated that the Russian troops were continuously on standby to unleash long-range precision-guided retaliation strikes against Kyiv's important decision-making centres. The Russian Defence Ministry warned that the presence of Western military advisors in certain areas would not necessarily pose an issue in Moscow's decision-making on retaliatory operations. Earlier today, April 26, UK Armed Forces Minister Heappey indicated that Ukrainian strikes against Russian logistics facilities using British weapons would be considered fair game.

UK reacts to Russia's threat of initiating nuclear war

"The question arises, is this acceptable for our weapons systems to be used against legitimate Russian military targets by the Ukrainians? Firstly, it's the Ukrainians who take the targeting decision, not the people who manufacture or export the kit in the first place. And secondly, it is entirely legitimate to go after military targets in the depth of your opponent to disrupt their logistics and supply lines," BBC quoted Heappey as saying. Meanwhile, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace reacted sharply after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's threat to initiate a nuclear war. Responding to this, Wallace said that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members might use lethal weapons to defend themselves.

Russia demands Ukraine to be recognized as terrorist state

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate unabated and entered its 62nd day on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Russia's State Duma Speaker (lower house) Vyacheslav Volodin has called for Ukraine to be recognized as a terrorist state for "planning terrorist attacks against Russian journalists." He also stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be held accountable for this. The speaker of the State Duma also noted that such acts by Ukraine demonstrate the correctness and timeliness of the Russian Federation's launch of a special military operation.