Russia Warns Of Escalation After France’s ‘reckless’ Move To Supply Tanks To Ukraine

The French government’s decision to boost Ukraine’s defences by supplying the war-torn nation with military vehicles was perceived as a “reckless move” by Russia, which has warned that the act could escalate the ongoing war. Responding to a question from TASS, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the escalation would further worsen the war that has already claimed the lives of several civilians in Ukraine.

"We view as reckless and irresponsible the moves by French authorities in the context of the Ukrainian crisis. The decision on further weapons supplies to Ukraine is yet another step that would provoke further escalation of the conflict and cause more deaths, including among civilians in the new Russian regions which have already been attacked by French weapons, specifically the Caesar artillery system," she said.

The Russian diplomat also referenced a comment made by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and said that sending tanks to Ukraine would inevitably make France join the conflict. "Why? Don’t be shy, for they would indeed," Zakharova said in an ironic fashion.

Russian diplomat accuses France of 'shamelessness and duplicity'

Furthermore, the spokeswoman also called the decision a hypocritical act by France, given the fact that it has always stood against any escalation of the war. "Paris’s policy of thoughtlessly beefing up Ukraine’s military muscle has exposed the shamelessness and duplicity of its professed desire to avoid an escalation of the conflict and statements about the need to maintain a dialogue with Russia and take a serious attitude towards Moscow’s demands for security guarantees," she said.

"This is either a dichotomy when various agencies controlled by the French government one way or another make controversial or conflicting statements, or shameless lies, for Paris has been effectively spinning the confrontation spiral while calling to defeat Russia. In fact, this is to prevent some unbiased mediation from happening, a fact the French government has repeatedly declared," Zakharova added.

The spokeswoman’s remarks come a week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed to deliver French-made AMX-10 RC light tanks to Ukraine. The fighting vehicle, which was manufactured between 1976 and 1994, comprises two machine guns and a 105mm cannon.