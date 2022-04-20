Russia Warns Sweden & Finland Against Joining NATO Amid Rising Support In Both Nations

The Federation of Russia, on Wednesday, once again warned Finland and Sweden of dire consequences if they go ahead with their plans of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The latest warning by Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, comes as support is rising in both countries for NATO membership. A survey conducted by the Demoscope Institute suggested that Sweden's membership in the military alliance now has the support of the country's 57% of the population, up from 51% in March.

The number of people who oppose has decreased from 24% in March to 21% now. According to the latest survey, 22% of the population is undecided compared to 25% in March, NEXTA reported. Meanwhile, Finland is expected to begin a formal discussion over NATO membership on Wednesday. As per reports, the public's support for joining the military alliance has risen to more than 60%. A poll conducted earlier this year suggested that more than 40% of the population in Finland opposes the accession of their country into NATO. As per a survey conducted by Kantar TNS, 42% of Finnish citizens stated they do not want to join the alliance, falling below the 50% threshold for the first time in the outlet's polling history, Sputnik reported.

Russia's stance on Finland & Sweden joining NATO is 'not surprising': Finnish FM Haavisto

In reaction to Russian rhetoric about Finland's probable NATO membership application, Helinski remarked that there is no need to be alarmed by Moscow's threats. Addressing a press conference last week, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto stated that Russia's stance on Finland and Sweden joining NATO is "not surprising" and it is as expected. Speaking about the dispute between Russia and the Nordic nations over the latter's admission to NATO, Haavisto stated that the probable decision has nothing to do with the current situation in Ukraine.

