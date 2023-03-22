Russia Warns UK Against Supplying Depleted Uranium To Ukraine, Cites Global Concerns

During talks in Moscow on Tuesday alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned London against sending depleted uranium (DU) armour-piercing tank rounds to Ukraine, stating that Moscow will view the weapons as containing "nuclear components". Putin made the remarks in response to British plans to include DU munitions in a future delivery of Challenger 2 main battle tanks.

I would like to note that if this happens, then Russia will be forced to react accordingly, bearing in mind that the collective West has already started to use weapons with a nuclear component,” he stated, according to RT.

While attending the Russia-China talks, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu also issued a warning, stating that the delivery of depleted uranium (DU) armour-piercing tank rounds to Ukraine would bring the world one step closer to a nuclear disaster.

“Another step has been taken, and there are fewer and fewer left,” Shoigu told reporters.

In response to a written inquiry, UK Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence, Annabel Goldie, announced on Monday the upcoming delivery of depleted uranium (DU) rounds to Kyiv, describing them as a highly effective weapon.

“Alongside our granting of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, we will be providing ammunition including armour-piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium. Such rounds are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armoured vehicles,” Goldie said.

Global concerns over Depleted uranium (DU)

Depleted uranium (DU) munitions have been the focus of much international debate, with opponents of their use drawing attention to the material's toxicity and radioactivity. DU is utilised in the construction of armour-piercing rounds to create hardened cores, which are particularly effective due to its high density. However, upon impact, the core of the round vaporises, creating an aerosol that spreads and contaminates the environment with uranium.

The United Nations (UN) has raised concerns over the UK's plans, with Farhan Haq, a spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stating at a media briefing that the international organisation has previously expressed alarm about the use of depleted uranium (DU) and the suppliers of such weapons. The UN has consistently voiced concerns about the potential consequences of DU use.

Depleted uranium (DU) munitions were employed by NATO during the First Gulf War and during the alliance's military intervention in the former Yugoslavia. These weapons were used in the form of tank and aircraft artillery shells. NATO admitted to the use of DU in a 2000 report, revealing that 10 metric tons of the material were used in Yugoslavia and 300 metric tons were used in Iraq by the US-led alliance.

The report acknowledged the potential threat posed by depleted uranium (DU) due to its toxicity when in "aerosol form," but stated that the material is not “particularly highly radioactive”.