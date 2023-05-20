After US President Joe Biden gave a green signal for the export of F-16 jets to Ukraine, Moscow warned the West against such an endeavour. In the warning, Russia stated that the Western countries supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets would carry “colossal risk”. The issue was addressed by the US President in the ongoing G7 summit which is being organised in Hiroshima, Japan. In light of the summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko gave out the warning to the West and accused the alliance of trying to escalate the whole ordeal.

“It involves colossal risks for themselves,” Grushko asserted on Saturday, The Independent reported. "In any case, this will be taken into account in all our plans, and we have all the necessary means to achieve the goals we have set,” he further added. On Day 1 of the summit, Biden announced that it will allow the advanced planes to be “donated” to Kyiv. The US President also assured that the Ukrainian pilots will be trained to operate the plane. “Over the last fifteen months, the G7 has stood in solidarity with Ukraine – cutting Russia’s war machine off from key technologies and financing around the globe. And today, the G7's solidarity with Ukraine is even stronger now than it was last year,” the US President wrote on Twitter.

Over the last fifteen months, the G7 has stood in solidarity with Ukraine – cutting Russia’s war machine off from key technologies and financing around the globe.



And today, the G7's solidarity with Ukraine is even stronger now than it was last year. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 19, 2023

‘Peace will become closer’ Zelenskyy

In the past, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need for the F-16 jets, so that they can help the war-stricken country make progress in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. However, the US has been hesitant to fulfil Zelenskyy's demands until Friday. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President touched down in Japan on Saturday. As he landed in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, Zelenskyy stated that “peace will become closer”. As of now the Ukrainian president held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Prior to this, the British Prime Minister lauded the decision taken by the US President. “The UK will work together with the USA and the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark to get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs. We stand united,” Sunak said in a statement, Independent UK reported. According to Independent UK, the warplanes can travel at twice the speed of sound and are capable of engaging with targets in the air and on the ground.