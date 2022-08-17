Russia Will Likely Be Concerned Over 'apparent Deterioration In Security' In Crimea: UK

The UK Defence Ministry has stated that Russian commanders will "highly likely" be concerned over the "apparent deterioration" of the security situation in Crimea. In its latest intelligence update, the British Defence Ministry noted that officials of Russia and Ukraine have acknowledged that an ammunition dump exploded near Dzhankoi in north Crimea. According to the UK ministry, the explosion affected nearby railway and electricity sub-station and smoke was rising from near Gvardeyskoye Airbase in Crimea.

The British intelligence stated that the cause of incidents and extent of damage is not yet clear.

"The cause of these incidents and the extent of the damage is not yet clear but Russian commanders will highly likely be increasingly concerned with the apparent deterioration in security across Crimea, which functions as rear base area for the occupation," the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

The statement of the UK Defence Ministry comes as explosions have been reported in Russian-annexed Crimea. The UK Defence Ministry stressed that "two of the most important Russian military airfields" are located in the Dzhankoi and Gvardeyskoye regions of Crimea. It further added, "Dzhankoi is also a key road and rail junction that plays an important role in supplying Russia’s operations in southern Ukraine."

Explosions take place at an ammunition depot in Crimea

On August 16, explosions took place at an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea. The explosion at the ammunition store caused the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that a power plant, electrical lines, railroad tracks and apartment buildings were damaged in the explosion, according to AP. Russia has termed the attack at an ammunition depot near Dzhankoi as an "act of sabotage."

Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's regional leader, underscored that the authorities have involved a fire helicopter to extinguish the fire which continues on Wednesday, August 17. Aksyonov stated that a search was being carried out to find the people behind the attack. Last week, explosions had taken place at a Russian airbase in Crimea. Even though Russia denied damage caused to aircraft, Ukraine claimed that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in the explosions. The explosion sparked huge plumes of smoke in the air and tourists were forced to flee the area.

