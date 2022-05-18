Russia Withdraws From Council Of Baltic Sea States Due To West's 'hostile Actions'

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on May 17 that Moscow has decided to withdraw from the Council of Baltic Sea States (CBSS) in response to the West's "hostile actions." The decision will have no impact on Russia's presence in the region, according to the ministry, which also stated that attempts to drive Russia out of the Baltic are "doomed to fail," as Moscow would continue to collaborate with responsible partners.

The Russian Federal Assembly also resolved to withdraw from the Baltic Sea Parliamentary Conference, according to the statement.

The ministry in a statement, said, "In response to hostile actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a message to envoys of CBSS member states, EU High Representative (Josep Borrell), as well as to the Council Secretariat in Stockholm, notifying them about (Russia’s) withdrawal from the organization. Simultaneously, the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation decided to withdraw from the Baltic Sea Parliamentary Conference."

The Ministry also stated that Western states have owned and controlled the Council in their own conjunctural goals, with no prospects for the Council's normal operation, sinking ever deeper into Russophobia and lies.

The ministry further added, "Western countries have monopolized the council for their opportunistic purposes, are making plans to organize its work to the detriment of Russian interests."

Russia-Ukraine War

As the brutal Russia-Ukraine war enters its 84th day, Ukrainian forces have managed to complete their "combat mission" in Mariupol. Meanwhile, Sweden and Finland have announced their intention to join NATO. On the other hand, the European Union failed to reach an agreement on a ban on Russian oil imports.

Furthermore, according to the latest daily update from Ukraine's State Emergency Service, 685 explosive devices were neutralised on Ukrainian soil on May 17. The total number of munitions handled since Russia's latest invasion began on February 24 has reached 110,593 explosive devices, Ukraine's State Emergency Service claimed.

Moreover, Ukrainian fighters were taken from Mariupol, the last bastion of resistance, to a former penal colony in enemy territory, where a top military official hoped they could be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. However, a Moscow lawmaker stated that they should be brought to "justice."

Additionally, according to state-owned news agencies, the Russian parliament planned to vote on a resolution on May 18 to prevent the exchange of Azov Regiment fighters who had held out for months inside the Azovstal steelworks plant while Mariupol was under siege.

