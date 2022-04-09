Russia Won't Be Able To Establish Land Corridor Between Crimea, Donbas: UK Intel Report

In the latest development, an UK intelligence report claimed that the Russian air activity in the south and east of Ukraine was expected to increase further in the coming days. The report, however, claimed that the Russian forces would not be able to establish a land corridor between Crimea and the Donbas region due to the strong resistance posed by the Ukrainian army. In the latest update provided on Twitter, the UK Defence Ministry informed that Russian armed forces continue to carry out the offensive on Mariupol, Mykoylaiv and Donbas with heavy shelling. According to the intelligence report, Putin's forces will also continue to attack the Ukrainian people in order to accomplish the "goal".

Amid the latest intelligence report, Russian shelling continued in many other regions. On Friday, amid the brutal discovery of the Bucha genocide, another missile attack hit the crowded Kramatorsk railway station, resulting in the killing of more than 50 people. According to Krmatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenk, the first attack that was allegedly carried out by the Russian troops hit the station at around 10:30 local time (07:30 GMT) on Friday. He told BBC that the incident happened when the people were eagerly waiting for the first train scheduled for the evacuation of the civilians fleeing to safer regions.

Zelenskyy calls the attack a 'heinous war crime'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while addressing the nation, condemned the killings of civilians at the Kramatorsk railway station. Calling the strike a heinous war crime, Zelenskyy said, "Efforts will be taken to establish every minute of who did what, who gave what orders, where the missile came from, who transported it, who gave the command and how this strike was agreed to." He claimed that the Ukraine security service intercepted communications of Russian troops that have evidence of war crimes. "Soldiers are talking with their parents about what they stole and who they abducted. There are recordings of prisoners of war who admitted killing people," he said.

Meanwhile, Russia, on the other hand, blamed Ukraine, saying it doesn’t use the kind of missile that hit the station. However, Western experts refuted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov’s assertion about the type of missile that Russia used. The officials said that the Russian forces are deliberately using those missiles, which are widely used by the Ukrainian military, in order to blame the Kyiv government for the brutal attack.