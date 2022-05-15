Russia 'won’t Capitulate' In Ukraine, Asserts Kremlin's Envoy To US Anatoly Antonov

In a key development, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov on Sunday, May 15 told the United States that Russian Federation “wouldn’t capitulate” in Ukraine. Antonov accused the US of becoming “increasingly involved in a conflict [in Ukraine] with the most unpredictable consequences for the two nuclear powers.”He further asserted that the “goals” of Russia’s special military operation in Kyiv are clearly defined. Vladimir Putin’s focus is “absence of any threat for the Russian Federation from Ukrainian soil," he further noted.

"We say firmly and clearly and are unequivocally confident, at least, Russian diplomats who work here, there won’t ever be any capitulation," the Russian diplomat iterated. "We are confident that all the goals set by the supreme commander-in-chief before our armed forces will be completely attained. We will never give up, won’t back up," he added.

With its rampant arms supply to Ukraine, the United States is being drawn deeper into the conflict with unpredictable consequences, warned Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov. "Nevertheless, nowadays the situation is highly dangerous,” he asserted, registering discontentment over West’s interference in the Ukraine crisis. He indirectly threatened consequences for involving militarily, and supplying weaponry that has been killing the Russian troops amid the ongoing war on Ukrainian soil.

Putin warned of 'severe consequences' against countries that interfere in Ukraine war

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned severe consequences that "they have never faced in their history" against nations that have been attempting to interfere in the Ukrainian conflict. Addressing lawmakers in St Petersburg, Putin asserted that the West intended to destroy Russia and split it into different pieces, but did not succeed. Putin accused the West of "pushing Ukraine into conflict with Russia."

In a further escalatory threat, the Russian President told the "unnamed countries" that Moscow will "adequately respond" to all challenges," as it has always been and will be now." The Russian leader emphasized the importance of security of the 'Russian statehood' that he said is the "most important value for our society." "Such unity of people is worth a lot, it guarantees that Russia will adequately respond to the most difficult challenges and threats, will confidently go through all the trials. It has always been like this, and it will be like this now," Putin told the Council of Legislators.